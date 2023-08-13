GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fox Factory worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 220,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $17,905,000.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

FOXF opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

