GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $17.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,241 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

