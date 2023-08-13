GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $24.21 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,281 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

