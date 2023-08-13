GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $26.49 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.