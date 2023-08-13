GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $8.98 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of CTS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

