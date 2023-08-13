GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 352,708 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,904,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,708 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

