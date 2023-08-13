Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.