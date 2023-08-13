Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.35

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.35 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.05 ($0.35). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.52 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,985,904 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.
We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.
