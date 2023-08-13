Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.35

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.35 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.05 ($0.35). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.52 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,985,904 shares trading hands.

Hammerson Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hammerson Company Profile

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £1,816.02 ($2,320.79). 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.