Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Hang Lung Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Hang Lung Group stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Hang Lung Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.37.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
