HC Wainwright Increases Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $29.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

