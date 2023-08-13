HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 4,876.01%. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.