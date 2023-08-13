HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

HCI Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

NYSE:HCI opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

