Head to Head Contrast: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) versus NU (NYSE:NU)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and NU (NYSE:NU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A NU -3.21% 6.73% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 17.71 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A NU $4.79 billion 7.60 -$364.58 million ($0.04) -194.00

This table compares Magic Empire Global and NU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magic Empire Global and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 2 3 0 2.60

NU has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential downside of 17.10%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

NU beats Magic Empire Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

