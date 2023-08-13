Head to Head Survey: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toast and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $2.73 billion 4.68 -$275.00 million ($0.73) -33.03 Autohome $1.01 billion 3.71 $281.97 million $2.25 13.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.1% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -11.33% -34.23% -21.21% Autohome 27.61% 9.03% 7.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toast and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 10 10 0 2.50 Autohome 0 1 0 0 2.00

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Toast.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

