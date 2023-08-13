Head to Head Survey: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMC and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 1 3.00 NN Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

NN Group has a consensus price target of $50.92, suggesting a potential upside of 163.97%. Given NN Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than SMC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 24.76% 11.78% 10.40% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares SMC and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. SMC pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and NN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $6.10 billion 5.23 $1.66 billion $1.13 21.62 NN Group $18.26 billion 0.60 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

SMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NN Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMC beats NN Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

