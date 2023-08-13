Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,993,000 after acquiring an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

