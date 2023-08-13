Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,936 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $78,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,608,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,823. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.