Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $21.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.606445 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0559036 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $28,820,330.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.