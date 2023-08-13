Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.4 %
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.