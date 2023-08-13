Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Heritage Global stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Heritage Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGBL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

