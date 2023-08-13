Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HERXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

About Héroux-Devtek

OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $11.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

