Hilltop Partners LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hilltop Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $640,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. 257,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

