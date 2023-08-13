Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 27,067 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hilltop Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 1,945,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.