Hilltop Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 178,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,260. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3024 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

