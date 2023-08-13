Hilltop Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after acquiring an additional 848,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,490,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000.

SUB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $103.68. 645,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.19.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

