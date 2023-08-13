Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $218.58 million-$235.03 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.27 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.05. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

