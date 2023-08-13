Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 87.1% in July

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKITGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKITFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

HKIT traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 649,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. Hitek Global has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.70.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

