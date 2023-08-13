HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
HMN Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.23.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.60%.
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
