HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

HMN Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HMN Financial by 54.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

