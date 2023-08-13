Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,908,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,507,000 after acquiring an additional 331,507 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 317,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

