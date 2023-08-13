Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.68 billion-$132.68 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.88 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

