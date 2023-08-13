Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

