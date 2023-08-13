Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $190.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,531. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $195.73.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

