Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $306.96 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.37 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.