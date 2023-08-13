IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.11 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

