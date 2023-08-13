IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

