Immutable X (IMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $394.56 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $394.56 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
