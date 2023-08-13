Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.57

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $23.68. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 73,007 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

