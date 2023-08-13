ING Groep NV Acquires 5,567 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

