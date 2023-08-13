ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 40,908 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

