ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $223.92 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

