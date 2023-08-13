ING Groep NV Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $505.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.