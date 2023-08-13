ING Groep NV Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,085 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 64.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

