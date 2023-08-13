ING Groep NV Purchases 17,530 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

