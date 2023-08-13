ING Groep NV Purchases 43,200 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 226.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.