ING Groep NV Purchases 70,788 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,788 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

