ING Groep NV Purchases 84,087 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 84,087 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

