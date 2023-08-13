ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,127 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

Gartner stock opened at $339.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,544 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

