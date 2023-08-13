ING Groep NV Sells 115,623 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,623 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

