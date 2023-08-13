ING Groep NV Sells 37,249 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

