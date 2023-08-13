ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.2 %

LW opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.